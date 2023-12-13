Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GROY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.