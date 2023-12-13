Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Renasant by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.