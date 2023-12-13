Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flowserve Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $38.63 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

