Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18,932.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $466.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.77. The company has a market capitalization of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

