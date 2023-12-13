Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,032 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,709,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

