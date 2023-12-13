Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8,124.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

