Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

