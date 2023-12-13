Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

