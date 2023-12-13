Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.