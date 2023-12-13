Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,097,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

