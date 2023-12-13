SFI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

