SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

