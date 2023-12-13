SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
