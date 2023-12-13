Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells £46,081.15 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Baker sold 98,045 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59), for a total value of £46,081.15 ($57,847.29).

Smiths News Trading Up 0.1 %

SNWS stock opened at GBX 50.05 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.80 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.81.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

