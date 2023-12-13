Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $194.94 and last traded at $193.24, with a volume of 1582208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,910 shares of company stock worth $33,484,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

