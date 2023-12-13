SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.