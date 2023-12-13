Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

