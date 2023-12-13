Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

