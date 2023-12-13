Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

