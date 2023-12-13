Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

