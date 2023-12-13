Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

