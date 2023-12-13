StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Organovo

In other news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

