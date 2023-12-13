StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

TECK opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

