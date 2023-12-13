Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.78 and a 200-day moving average of $283.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

