SWS Partners Sells 352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SWS Partners lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 324,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 63.5% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.