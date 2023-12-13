SWS Partners Sells 42 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $717.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

