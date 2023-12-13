Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $735,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.0% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,807,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,555 shares of company stock worth $70,451,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

