Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

