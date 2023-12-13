TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $426.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

