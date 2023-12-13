TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,604.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 227,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 218,764 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 25,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 162,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.