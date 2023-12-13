TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

