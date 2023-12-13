Terex Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Terex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEX opened at $51.10 on Monday. Terex has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $204,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 158.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Terex by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.