The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8,254.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 253,089 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 3.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $250.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.