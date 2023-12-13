The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Up to $258.80

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $258.80, but opened at $298.82. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $296.56, with a volume of 2,516,206 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

