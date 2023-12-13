The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 298.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

