Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 574,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.75.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

