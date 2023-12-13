Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 70,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical volume of 5,262 put options.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 375,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

