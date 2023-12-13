Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $269.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trane Technologies traded as high as $237.16 and last traded at $236.73, with a volume of 45035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average of $201.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.