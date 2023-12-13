UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $504.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

