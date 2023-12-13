Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $55,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
