Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.