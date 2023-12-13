Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 60,455 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3,969.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

