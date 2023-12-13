Vestor Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $3,458,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.