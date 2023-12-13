Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6,131.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

