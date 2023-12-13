Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $26.51 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $759.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $676.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

