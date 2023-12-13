Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

