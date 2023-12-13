Vestor Capital LLC Sells 81,433 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,433 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

