Vicus Capital Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,982,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.