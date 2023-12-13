Vicus Capital Has $1.38 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.