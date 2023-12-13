Vicus Capital Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

