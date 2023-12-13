Vicus Capital Sells 145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

