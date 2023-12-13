Vicus Capital Sells 857 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

